Stacey Dooley was a guest on The One Show alongside actress Celia Imrie, where she talked about her new role in the West End play “2:22 – A Ghost Story.” Stacey described her character as a woman on the edge of an existential crisis, who has just had a baby and is feeling exhausted. She mentioned that she decided to take on this new challenge despite the demands of motherhood, as she recently welcomed her first child, daughter Minnie, with her partner Kevin Clifton.

During the interview, Roman Kemp informed Stacey that she had to leave the set urgently to get ready for her performance on stage in just 40 minutes. He mentioned that a motorbike was waiting to take her there, adding a touch of showbiz glamour to the situation. As Stacey hurried off the set, Roman and Alex wished her luck, with Roman chanting “Go, go, go” and Alex saying “Break a leg.”

Viewers of The One Show took to social media to praise Stacey’s down-to-earth nature and how she included Celia in the conversation rather than just addressing the presenters. Many fans expressed their love for Stacey and her genuine personality.

Stacey’s live on-air incident added an unexpected twist to the show, showcasing the hectic and fast-paced nature of live television. It highlighted the pressures and challenges faced by performers juggling multiple commitments and responsibilities. Stacey’s professionalism and grace under pressure were evident as she quickly transitioned from TV guest to stage performer in a matter of minutes.

The behind-the-scenes glimpse into Stacey’s life as a working mom and actress resonated with viewers, who appreciated her authenticity and relatability. The incident served as a reminder of the dedication and hard work that goes into live performances, as well as the unpredictable and exciting moments that can arise in the entertainment industry.

Overall, Stacey Dooley’s live on-air incident on The One Show was a memorable and engaging moment that showcased her talent, versatility, and down-to-earth personality. It provided a glimpse into the world of live television and theater, highlighting the challenges and rewards of pursuing a career in the spotlight. Stacey’s ability to handle unexpected situations with poise and humor endeared her to viewers and demonstrated why she is a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.