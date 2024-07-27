Katy Perry’s 3-year-old daughter Daisy is melting hearts everywhere with her adorable rendition of her mom’s hit song. The little one loves singing along to the catchy tune, showing off her musical talents at such a young age.

Fans of Katy Perry couldn’t help but gush over the sweet video of Daisy belting out the lyrics to her mom’s raunchy hit song. It’s clear that music runs in the family, as Daisy seems to have inherited her mom’s talent and love for performing.

In the video, Daisy can be seen dancing and singing along enthusiastically, clearly enjoying herself and having a great time. It’s heartwarming to see the special bond between mother and daughter, as Katy Perry cheers on her little one from the sidelines.

It’s moments like these that remind us of the joy and happiness that music can bring, especially during these challenging times. Watching Daisy sing her heart out is a reminder of the power of music to uplift spirits and bring people together.

As fans eagerly await more adorable moments from Katy Perry and her daughter, it’s clear that Daisy is already following in her mom’s footsteps and making a name for herself in the music world. Who knows, we may have a future pop star in the making!

The video of Daisy singing her mom’s hit song has quickly gone viral, with fans sharing their love and support for the talented little girl. It’s heartwarming to see the positive response to such a sweet moment between mother and daughter.

As we continue to follow Katy Perry’s journey as a mom and a music superstar, it’s clear that Daisy is stealing the spotlight with her infectious energy and love for music. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this pint-sized performer and her proud mom.