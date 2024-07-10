Jenn Tran had an exciting fangirl moment recently when Ryan Reynolds mentioned her Bachelorette debut on Instagram. The 47-year-old actor shared an ad for his upcoming Marvel film, Deadpool & Wolverine, during the season 21 premiere of The Bachelorette. In the ad, Reynolds, in character as Deadpool, humorously targeted the “Bachelor Nation” demographic by highlighting Hugh Jackman’s backside.

Reynolds went on to give a detailed review of Tran’s performance on the show, mentioning her strong choices, some contestants like Marcus and Grant, and even her mother. Tran’s reaction to Reynolds’ post was priceless, as she texted a friend in all caps, expressing disbelief and excitement that Reynolds had actually watched the show.

This interaction with Reynolds was particularly special for Tran, as she had previously mentioned in an interview her admiration for the actor’s humor. She also revealed her celebrity crush on Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans, ultimately choosing Evans as her favorite.

The whole situation created a buzz on social media, with fans reacting to Reynolds’ unexpected shout-out to Tran. It’s clear that Reynolds’ 18-49 demographic has been reached, and Tran couldn’t contain her excitement at the thought of Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, watching the show together.

As fans eagerly await the release of Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters on July 26, they can catch The Bachelorette every Monday on ABC. It’s moments like these that remind us of the power of celebrity interactions and the joy they bring to fans like Jenn Tran.