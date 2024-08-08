Luis “Louie” Ruelas recently came under fire from fans for his controversial comments regarding his stepdaughters wearing thongs and short skirts. During a podcast episode with his wife Teresa Giudice, Ruelas expressed his views on encouraging her daughters to explore their youth by wearing revealing clothing.

The couple, known for their appearance on “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” discussed their blended families, with Teresa sharing four daughters from her previous marriage and Ruelas having two sons. Ruelas emphasized the importance of taking risks and living life to the fullest, encouraging the girls to go out, dance, and dress in a way that shows off their legs.

While Teresa seemed to support her husband’s perspective, fans on social media did not hold back in expressing their disapproval. Many criticized Ruelas for his “completely inappropriate” comments, labeling him as a “creep” and questioning his judgment.

Furthermore, fans also directed their criticism towards Teresa, condemning her for endorsing Ruelas’ remarks. Some social media users described the couple as “disgusting” and questioned the parenting decisions being made. The overall sentiment was one of shock and disappointment at the perceived lack of appropriate guidance and boundaries.

In response to the backlash, some fans wondered about the thoughts of Teresa’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, regarding the situation. The controversy surrounding Ruelas and Teresa’s parenting choices sparked a heated debate among followers of the reality TV stars.

The incident serves as a reminder of the scrutiny that public figures face when sharing personal viewpoints, especially when it comes to sensitive topics like parenting and appropriate behavior. It also highlights the power of social media in holding individuals accountable for their words and actions, as fans continue to express their opinions and concerns online.