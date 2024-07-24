Ernie Hudson at 78 is showing fans how he stays fit. The “Ghostbusters” star recently worked out with celebrity trainer Tony Horton for his “Power Up” YouTube series. While Hudson went viral for his toned physique in April, he admitted he’s trying to keep his stomach, which he calls “Mr. Jiggles,” in check.

During the workout, Tony Horton showed Hudson a range of core exercises like bicycle crunches, butterfly kicks, and various plank variations. Hudson expressed interest in learning new exercises to target his midsection, and he acknowledged that staying in good shape has contributed to the longevity of his career.

Despite being in fantastic shape, Hudson doesn’t spend much time worrying about his health. He focuses on being ready to do what is needed when called upon. Hudson’s grandma’s advice to not worry about being brilliant but to avoid being stupid has stuck with him.

Earlier this year, Hudson made headlines for his ripped physique at a photo call for “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.” Fans marveled at his youthful appearance and viral photos circulated online. The actor revealed that he works out about three times a week.

Hudson’s simple but flattering outfit at the photo call drew lots of attention, with fans praising his appearance. He later shared that he was a bit embarrassed by all the attention and the focus on his physical appearance. For his exercise routine, he incorporates walking, strength training, pilates, and activities focused on coordination and balance.

In terms of diet, Hudson has specific eating windows, avoiding food before noon and after 7 p.m. He also mentioned that he hasn’t consumed alcohol in years. His goal is to live a full and complete life, enjoy his time, and be an example of what can be achieved with dedication and a healthy lifestyle.