Ben Affleck was spotted taking his 12-year-old son, Samuel, for a motorcycle ride in Los Angeles. The actor, who is currently facing marital issues with Jennifer Lopez, had his youngest child sitting behind him as they rode together. Ben, 51, was casually dressed in a navy blue T-shirt, jeans, and white Nike sneakers, while Samuel wore a gray tee, blue joggers, and gray tennis shoes. Both father and son made sure to wear helmets for safety.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez was seen enjoying a vacation in Italy with friends in Positano. She appeared to be taking some time for herself amidst the rumors surrounding her relationship with Ben Affleck. Despite giving a Father’s Day shout-out to Ben, reports suggest that the couple is selling their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion and facing challenges in their marriage.

Sources close to the couple have revealed that they have been living separate lives and are not officially separated yet. Ben has been staying in a home in Brentwood since mid-May, while Jennifer has been exploring options for her own residence. Although the situation is difficult for both of them, Ben is said to be focusing on his work, being a great dad to his children with Jennifer Garner, and co-parenting effectively with his ex-wife.

Ben shares three children, including Samuel, with Jennifer Garner, while Jennifer Lopez co-parents her twins with Marc Anthony. It has been suggested that Ben may have realized that his marriage to Jennifer Lopez was a mistake and is trying to come to terms with the situation. Despite their previous engagement in 2004 and subsequent reconciliation in 2021, their recent marriage in Las Vegas in July 2022 seems to be facing challenges.

It is clear that both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are dealing with personal struggles amidst their public personas. While Ben is seen spending quality time with his son amid the divorce rumors, Jennifer is focusing on her children and career goals for the future. The couple’s decision to sell their mansion and live separately indicates a significant shift in their relationship, raising questions about the future of their marriage. Only time will tell how things will unfold for these two Hollywood stars.