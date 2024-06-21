Bianca Censori made quite the statement with her recent fashion choices as she stepped out in Paris, France. The former Yeezy architect turned heads by wearing nothing but a pair of suspenders during her night out at Gigi Paris. Known for her bold fashion sense, Censori left very little to the imagination as she flaunted her unique style.

Sporting a monochromatic look, Censori paired her suspenders with matching colored capris and chunky heels, all while showcasing her new pink curly bob. This daring outfit choice comes after she was spotted in a sheer leotard earlier in the week with her husband Kanye West. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2022, are no strangers to making a fashion statement wherever they go.

In addition to their night out in Paris, Censori and West were recently seen enjoying a romantic date night at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Florence, Italy. Censori once again opted for a daring look by wearing a sheer poncho-like plastic cloak with nothing underneath, while West went for an all-white ensemble. Their fashion choices continued to turn heads as they walked through the Narita, Japan airport in matching outfits.

Censori’s fearless approach to fashion and her willingness to push boundaries have made her a style icon in her own right. Whether she’s sporting sheer bodysuits or stepping out in suspenders, Censori continues to captivate audiences with her bold and sensual fashion choices. As she and West continue to make headlines with their unique style, fans can’t help but wonder what daring look Censori will debut next.