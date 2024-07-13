Model and actress Madalina Ghenea recently turned heads as she posed in a stunning light green swimsuit during a photoshoot. The 36-year-old Romanian beauty, known for her role as Italian actress Sophia Loren in the film House of Gucci, graced the Ischia Global Film and Music Festival in Italy where she presented a prestigious award.

Madalina exuded confidence and elegance as she attended the VIP event, showcasing her striking beauty in the plunging green swimsuit. The talented star, who has previously been romantically linked to high-profile figures such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, and Michael Fassbender, captured the attention of many with her captivating presence.

In addition to her successful acting career, Madalina has also made appearances alongside renowned personalities like former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. She recently stood out on the red carpet alongside Tyson at an event for his new movie, ‘Bunny-Man’, where she looked sensational in a revealing black dress.

Having dated tennis star Grigor Dimitrov in the past, Madalina is no stranger to the spotlight and continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. Her role as Sophia Loren in House of Gucci and her appearance in the thriller Deep Fear alongside Ed Westwick have further solidified her reputation as a talented and versatile actress.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of House of Gucci, which features an all-star cast directed by Ridley Scott, Madalina Ghenea’s star continues to rise in the world of film and fashion. Her latest photoshoot in the green swimsuit serves as a reminder of her beauty, grace, and undeniable presence both on and off the screen.