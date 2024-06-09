Charlie Brown JR. 30: A Tribute to the Band’s Legacy

In the midst of a legal battle over Chorão’s estate involving his widow, son, and former bandmates, Charlie Brown Jr. continues to live on in the hearts of fans. It is for them – and only for them – that Thiago Castanho and Marcão Britto put together CBJR – 30 Years, which performed between Saturday night (8) and early Sunday morning at João Rock.

For three years, former Charlie Brown Jr. guitarists Thiago and Marcão have joined forces with former Tihuana vocalist Egypcio to perform shows featuring the band’s songs from Santos. For João Rock, the setlist chosen covers almost all phases of CBJR – from “Vou Te Levar Daqui” to “Pontes Indestrutíveis,” including “Só os Loucos Sabem” and “Céu Azul.”

It is, therefore, a tribute that seems to have no other intention but to celebrate the group’s legacy. The entire dynamic of the show is designed to honor the past, not to build the future – and that’s okay, at least for the fans, who continue to listen to the songs they love performed with skill and care.

In addition to Egypcio, the performance featured a guest vocalist from a Charlie Brown Jr. cover band. Unlike the lead singer, this vocalist personifies Chorão, both in voice and mannerisms. He sang “Só Por Uma Noite” and “Lutar Pelo Que É Meu.”

The two original remaining members also take on vocals. Thiago sings “Céu Azul,” while Marcão leads “Como Tudo Deve Ser.” In “Só os Loucos Sabem,” one of the drummers also sings with Egypcio after doing beatbox with Marcão.

From the audience’s perspective, the tribute can continue to exist, perhaps even inviting other former band members and vocalists. What the fan wants is to continue, at least in their imagination, seeing their beloved band there. And Thiago and Marcão are offering no more than that.

