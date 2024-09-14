Selling Sunset Star Mary Bonnet Opens Up About Traumatic Experience

“Selling Sunset” star Mary Bonnet bravely shared a traumatic experience from her past in her upcoming memoir, “Selling Sunshine.” In a poignant excerpt from the book’s sixth chapter titled “Rock Bottom,” Bonnet recounted a harrowing incident that took place on Memorial Day a decade ago. She revealed that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by an acquaintance whom she refers to as “Joe.”

Bonnet described how she had met Joe at his home in Los Angeles, expecting to join a group of friends for a fun outing. However, her evening took a dark turn when Joe offered her a drink that left her feeling fuzzy and eventually caused her to pass out. When she regained consciousness, she found herself in a horrifying situation with Joe on top of her, violating her without her consent.

The aftermath of the assault left Bonnet devastated and traumatized. She shared that the repercussions of that night continue to haunt her, leading her to make significant changes in her life to ensure her safety. Bonnet expressed that she now avoids being alone with men she doesn’t know well, emphasizing the importance of feeling secure and protected.

Support and Healing

In the wake of the assault, Bonnet found solace in the support of her friends and loved ones. She mentioned receiving comfort from her “Selling Sunset” co-stars Amanza Smith and Taye Diggs, as well as her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, who stood by her side during a difficult time. Bonnet also opened up to her husband, Romain Bonnet, about the traumatic experience, and was met with understanding and compassion.

Reflecting on the impact of the assault on her intimate relationships, Bonnet shared how her husband has been a pillar of strength, offering unwavering support as she navigates the lingering effects of the trauma. She highlighted the importance of communication and understanding in overcoming triggers and emotional challenges that arise from past experiences.

Empowerment Through Storytelling

By sharing her story in “Selling Sunshine,” Bonnet hopes to empower others who have faced similar traumas and struggles. Her memoir delves into her journey of survival as a teenage mother, thriving in the competitive world of luxury real estate, and ultimately finding her voice in the face of adversity.

Through her courage and resilience, Bonnet aims to inspire others to speak up, seek help, and reclaim their power in the aftermath of trauma. Her candid account serves as a reminder of the importance of breaking the silence surrounding sexual assault and advocating for survivors’ rights and healing.

As “Selling Sunshine” prepares to launch on September 24, Bonnet’s narrative stands as a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the transformative power of storytelling. Her journey from victim to survivor is a beacon of hope for those navigating their own paths toward healing and empowerment.