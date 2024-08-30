Selena Gomez was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday wearing a gold ring on her left hand, sparking rumors of a potential engagement with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. The “Only Murders in the Building” actress was photographed leaving a Subway in Los Angeles, and the plain gold band on her engagement finger was noticeable as she juggled her phone, a bag of chips, and sunglasses. Despite the casual nature of her outing, Selena’s choice of accessory did not go unnoticed by fans and paparazzi alike.

Selena’s Casual Outing

For her afternoon outing, Selena Gomez opted for a laid-back look, donning an oversized vintage Selena T-shirt paired with black leggings. She completed her ensemble with headphones over her ears, adding a touch of privacy to her solo excursion. The singer and actress seemed unfazed by the attention her ring garnered, showcasing her effortless style and nonchalant demeanor as she navigated through the bustling city streets of Los Angeles.

A close-up photo captured the gold band on her left hand as she grabbed a quick meal at Subway, further fueling speculation about her relationship status with Benny Blanco. Selena appeared relaxed and at ease, exuding a sense of contentment amidst the ongoing rumors surrounding her personal life. The simplicity of the gold ring added a touch of elegance to her laid-back ensemble, hinting at a possible new chapter in her romantic journey.

Engagement Speculation

Less than two weeks ago, Selena Gomez stirred engagement rumors when she followed a wedding-planning business on TikTok. As of Friday evening, she was still following CMG Weddings & Events, further piquing the curiosity of fans and followers. Additionally, a recent mirror selfie shared by Selena with Benny Blanco in the background sparked further speculation, as she strategically placed pink heart emojis over her left ring finger. While some interpreted this as a subtle hint at an engagement, others suggested she was concealing a vape in her hand.

Despite the mixed interpretations of Selena’s social media activity, the gold ring she sported on her left hand during her outing in Los Angeles added to the mounting speculation surrounding her relationship with Benny Blanco. The couple’s dynamic and affectionate bond has been a topic of interest among fans, with many eagerly awaiting official confirmation of any potential engagement news. Selena and Benny’s relationship has been closely followed since they went public in December 2023, with their shared moments and declarations of love captivating audiences worldwide.

Benny Blanco’s Intentions

In a recent interview on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” Benny Blanco expressed his desire to start a family with Selena Gomez, emphasizing the depth of their connection and shared aspirations for the future. The music producer and songwriter highlighted their discussions about family planning, indicating a mutual understanding and commitment to building a life together. Blanco’s candid remarks shed light on the sincerity of his feelings for Selena and his vision for their relationship moving forward.

Gomez’s openness to new possibilities and willingness to embrace unexpected changes in her life plans have resonated with fans and admirers, underscoring her growth and evolution both personally and professionally. The couple’s journey towards a potential engagement has been a source of intrigue and speculation, with each public appearance and social media post offering glimpses into their shared happiness and bond. As Selena and Benny navigate the complexities of fame and romance, their genuine affection and admiration for one another continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

As Selena Gomez continues to embrace new opportunities and experiences in her personal life, her relationship with Benny Blanco remains a focal point of interest and fascination for fans and followers. The gold ring she wore on her left hand in Los Angeles served as a subtle yet significant symbol of her connection with Blanco, sparking conversations and debates about their future together. While the couple has yet to confirm any engagement news, their actions and statements hint at a deep and lasting bond that transcends the boundaries of fame and fortune.