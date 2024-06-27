Selena Gomez recently shared exciting news about the upcoming reboot of the beloved show, Wizard of Waverly Place. The 31-year-old actress expressed her enthusiasm for the project while talking to Martin Short, who was guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live. She revealed that she would be making a cameo in the first episode of the reboot and also serving as an executive producer. Gomez expressed her deep connection to the show, which marked the beginning of her career, and how honored she feels to be a part of the reboot.

In addition to her involvement in the Wizard of Waverly Place reboot, Gomez is also gearing up for the premiere of season 4 of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu, set to air on August 27th. The mystery-comedy series follows a trio of true crime podcasters, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, as they navigate a new adventure in Los Angeles. The upcoming season will feature guest appearances from Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Meryl Streep, and more, adding to the star-studded cast.

Fans of Selena Gomez can look forward to seeing her in both the Wizard of Waverly Place reboot and the latest season of Only Murders in the Building. With her diverse roles and impressive career trajectory, Gomez continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charisma. Stay tuned for more updates on these exciting projects!