Selena Gomez looked stunning in a plunging satin corset as she posed for the camera to promote her Rare Beauty brand earlier this year. The 31-year-old singer and actress showcased her girly side in a pink corset top and jeans, which quickly caught the attention of her fans on Instagram. Despite the admiration for her outfit, it came with a hefty price tag.

Grinning from ear to ear against a pink backdrop, Selena exuded charm in her UNDONE by Kate’s The Hope Corset, accentuating her curves in underwire cups and cap sleeves. Paired with belted jeans and accessorized with gold bangles and a Rare Beauty blush, Selena’s dewy makeup and hoop earrings completed her look. Fans couldn’t help but praise her stylish ensemble, with one calling it “10/10.”

While Selena’s outfit may not be affordable for everyone, her Rare Beauty brand has gained popularity for its quality products and charitable mission. The brand donates 1% of all profits to non-profit mental health causes, a cause close to Selena’s heart. With 7.4 million followers on Instagram, Rare Beauty has attracted attention from celebrities like Gwen Stefani and Bella Thorne.

In addition to her successful beauty brand, Selena Gomez continues to make waves in the fashion world with her red carpet appearances. At the 2024 SAG Awards, she wowed fans in a white sparkle Versace dress, showcasing her killer curves and impeccable style. Despite her $800 million net worth, Selena proves that she can rock designer looks without the need for custom-made outfits.

Selena Gomez’s influence extends beyond the entertainment industry, as she uses her platform to support important causes and empower others. With her combination of talent, beauty, and philanthropy, Selena remains a role model for her fans around the world. Whether she’s dazzling on the red carpet or promoting her beauty brand, Selena Gomez continues to shine as a true icon in the world of entertainment.