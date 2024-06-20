Selena Gomez is a popular celebrity with a massive following of over 428 million people on Instagram, surpassing even Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and the Kardashians. Despite her long-standing fame, the constant scrutiny and negative comments about her personal life and appearance have taken a toll on her mental health. Selena has been open about her struggles with anxiety, panic attacks, and depression, which led her to seek treatment at a psychiatric facility in 2016. She later revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In an effort to help others struggling with mental health issues, Selena launched the Rare Impact Fund, with a goal of raising $100 million over the next decade. She also co-founded Wondermind, a digital platform offering mental fitness resources. Additionally, she met with President Biden to discuss ways to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

Despite her personal challenges, Selena continues to work on various projects and initiatives. She is the founder of Rare Beauty, a cosmetics line that has been successful in generating around $300 million in revenue. She is also involved in producing and starring in the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” and continues to create content for her cooking show “Selena + Chef.” Her fourth studio album is set to be released this year.

While Selena uses social media to promote her work, she also uses her platform to share her struggles and advocate for mental health awareness. She emphasizes that she is not perfect, but a human being who has faced challenges and worked through them. Despite being a popular figure on TikTok with 58 million followers, Selena remains focused on using her influence for positive change and to support those in need.

Overall, Selena Gomez’s journey from a young Disney star to a successful entrepreneur and mental health advocate showcases her resilience and determination to make a difference in the lives of others. Through her openness about her own struggles, she has inspired many to seek help and prioritize their mental well-being.