Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had a romantic moment together on the Fourth of July. Selena, who is known for her role in “Only Murders in the Building,” shared a picture of herself cuddling with the music producer on her Instagram Stories. This picture came just weeks before the couple was set to celebrate their first dating anniversary.

Even though Selena, 31, and Benny, 36, have tried to keep their relationship private, they have talked about their love for each other in interviews. Benny praised Selena during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, calling her the best and most genuine person he knows. He also shared that their relationship started around the time of Selena’s birthday in 2023, and it was Selena who made the first move by asking him to hang out.

Benny, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, shared a sweet Valentine’s Day surprise he planned for Selena. He rented out a movie theater, removed the seats, and replaced them with a comfortable couch for them to watch her favorite movie. He also cooked her favorite foods, like fried pickles and Taco Bell, to enjoy during the movie night.

In addition to these romantic gestures, Benny has also showcased his cooking skills on social media. He even cooked a steak for Selena and delivered it to her house with a sweet note expressing his love for her.

When asked about their future together, Benny expressed his desire to have kids and joked about not being prepared for marriage yet. Selena laughed at his interview moment and mentioned that he can’t lie when asked a question.

It’s clear that Selena and Benny share a strong bond and enjoy spending time together. While they may not have concrete plans for the future, they both seem committed to their relationship and value each other’s company. Let’s hope that they continue to share more loving moments together in the years to come.