Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco were seen celebrating the Fourth of July with a display of affection that has fans swooning. The couple, who have been dating since December 2023, shared intimate moments on their social media accounts, giving followers a glimpse into their relationship.

In a photo shared on Selena’s Instagram story, Benny was seen embracing her from behind while she reciprocated the affectionate gesture. The couple, who have been spotted together at various events and outings, seem to be deeply in love both on and off-screen.

Blanco, a successful songwriter and record producer, has known Gomez for years, collaborating on music projects before taking their relationship to the next level. During a recent appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Blanco expressed his admiration for Gomez, hinting at a possible future together.

The couple’s relationship seems to be based on a strong bond of friendship, with Blanco referring to Gomez as his best friend. Their shared laughter, mutual respect, and support for each other have endeared them to fans, who have been following their romance with great interest.

In response to Blanco’s comments, Gomez took to Instagram to express her love and appreciation for him, calling him the best thing that has ever happened to her. Her heartfelt words and admiration for Blanco highlight the deep connection they share, both personally and professionally.

As the couple continues to make public appearances and share moments from their lives with fans, it is clear that their relationship is built on a foundation of love, respect, and genuine friendship. With marriage on the horizon, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco seem to be in it for the long haul, proving that true love knows no bounds.