Selena Gomez has once again spoken out against rumors suggesting that she has undergone cosmetic surgery. The 32-year-old singer, who has consistently denied such rumors in the past, recently engaged with a TikTok video by content creator Marissa Barrionuevo. Barrionuevo, who works in a plastic surgery office, shared side-by-side photos of celebrities before and after receiving cosmetic treatments in her video.

Although Barrionuevo did not directly confirm whether Gomez had undergone any cosmetic procedures, the singer took to the comments to address the speculation. Gomez explained that she had only received Botox and expressed her frustration with the rumors, citing a flare-up related to her health condition, lupus, as the reason for her appearance in the photos.

In response to Gomez’s comments, Barrionuevo created a new video to apologize for any unintended negative impact her original post may have had. She expressed her admiration for Gomez and acknowledged the potential harm that discussing celebrities’ appearances can cause. Gomez, who has been open about her health struggles, including her lupus diagnosis and kidney transplant, reassured Barrionuevo that there were no hard feelings between them.

In the past, Gomez has been candid about the challenges she has faced due to her health issues, including weight fluctuations as a side effect of her medications. She has spoken out against body-shaming and emphasized the importance of prioritizing her health and well-being over appearance. Despite facing criticism for her appearance at events like the Golden Globes, Gomez has remained resilient and focused on maintaining her health through medication and self-care.

Overall, Gomez’s response to the cosmetic surgery rumors highlights the importance of respecting individuals’ health journeys and prioritizing self-care over external appearance. The exchange between Gomez and Barrionuevo serves as a reminder to approach discussions about celebrities’ bodies with sensitivity and empathy. Ultimately, Gomez’s message of self-acceptance and self-care resonates with audiences facing similar health challenges and societal pressures.