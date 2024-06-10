Lila Downs Announces Six Dates in Spain in 2024

Mexican singer and songwriter Lila Downs, known for her unique style that blends traditional Mexican music with contemporary genres such as jazz, blues, and rock, is set to perform in Spain this July. After her performance at Vive Latino España 2023, she will be back in the country to showcase her latest work, “La Sánchez,” a colorful and folkloric piece with anthropological undertones.

Downs’ powerful voice and ability to sing in multiple languages, including Spanish, English, and various indigenous Mexican languages, have captivated audiences worldwide. Her upcoming tour will feature a mix of rancheras, cumbias norteñas, and corridos, highlighting her diverse musical influences.

Don’t miss the chance to catch Lila Downs live at the following dates and venues in Spain:

– PONTEVEDRA, Portamérica: Saturday, July 6, 2024

– GIJÓN, Teatro la Laboral: Monday, July 8, 2024

– GRANADA, Plaza de toros: Wednesday, July 10, 2024

– MARBELLA, Starlite Occident Festival: Friday, July 12, 2024

– LANUZA, Festival Pirineos Sur: Sunday, July 14, 2024

– BARCELONA, Alma Festival: Monday, July 15, 2024

Tickets are now available for purchase on lasttour.org. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the artistry of one of Mexico’s most prominent voices in contemporary music.