Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to put their search for a home in the U.K. on hold due to security concerns. Prince Harry, who has not been back to the U.K. since 2022, is eager to spend more time there but wants to ensure that security issues are addressed first. The duke recently lost a lawsuit against the Home Office regarding personnel privileges in England, which has added to their security concerns.

The couple had planned to look for a part-time home near Windsor, but delays in the appeals process have postponed their search. There seems to be a divide between the couple on where they should find a property, but Harry is leading the search for a home near London. While using a small apartment in Kensington Palace is an option, they are looking to purchase their own home in the U.K.

Meghan Markle has not returned to the U.K. since leaving the royal family in 2020. There are reports that she feels England rejected her and finds it cold and boring, preferring the Hollywood scene where she currently resides. Despite concerns from royal experts, the couple seems content with their life in California, where they are building their careers in the entertainment industry.

Harry and Meghan have expressed their happiness with their life in California and their involvement in various charitable causes. They recently visited Nigeria for the Invictus Games and spoke about the importance of meeting directly with people to bring about positive change. They are looking forward to traveling more in the future to support their causes and make a difference in the world.

Overall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to halt their U.K. house search reflects their concerns about security issues and their focus on their careers and charitable work in California. While they may have differing opinions on where to find a property in the U.K., they are united in their commitment to making a positive impact on the world through their philanthropic efforts.