Bette Midler recently shared some insights into her 40-year marriage during an interview with ET’s Rachel Smith. The actress, who is starring in the upcoming comedy film The Fabulous Four, revealed that one key to her successful marriage is having separate bedrooms. According to Midler, her husband snores, so they have been sleeping in separate rooms since the beginning of their relationship.

As Midler reminisced about her own wedding, she mentioned that she hastily chose a wedding dress she didn’t love after knowing her husband, Martin von Haselberg, for just six weeks. Despite this, the couple has managed to make their marriage work, with Midler describing it as a “fabulous ride.”

In The Fabulous Four, Midler portrays a widow entering a new relationship and marriage, bringing plenty of laughs and physical comedy to the film. She also discussed the joy of working with her daughter, Sophie, who is also in the movie, along with co-stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Meghan Mullally, and Susan Sarandon.

Aside from her film career, Midler recently made headlines for joking about joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Twitter. While she doesn’t see herself fitting into the show’s demographic, she enjoyed the fun banter it sparked online and even received a response from Andy Cohen.

In addition to her professional life, Midler opened up about her deep love for her daughter, Sophie, whom she considers the “love of my life.” She shared the journey of Sophie’s decision to pursue acting, despite Midler’s initial reservations.

The Fabulous Four is set to hit theaters on July 26, promising audiences a delightful comedy experience. With Midler’s charm and comedic timing, the film is sure to be a hit among fans of the actress. Alongside her successful career, Midler’s candid reflections on marriage, family, and personal life offer a glimpse into the woman behind the iconic characters she portrays on screen.