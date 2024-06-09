Sebastian Bach Calls out SKID ROW in Concert – BABYLON A.D. Video – Release Date for STEIGNYR Album

Sebastian Bach, the former lead singer of SKID ROW, made headlines during his recent concert on June 4th at the Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit, Michigan. During the performance, when a fan shouted “SKID ROW”, Bach responded with harsh words for his former bandmates, calling them “bloody assholes.”

But the drama didn’t stop there. Bach also called out a fan wearing a SKID ROW t-shirt, mocking the band’s lineup changes over the years. Despite this, Bach has been vocal about his desire for a reunion with SKID ROW, while guitarist Dave “Snake” Sabo has shut down any possibility of a reunion.

In other news, HALESTORM’s Lzzy Hale clarified that she will not be a permanent member of SKID ROW, leading the band to search for a new vocalist. Stay tuned for videos of SKID ROW with temporary vocalist Hale and their latest single release in November.

Meanwhile, BABYLON A.D. has released a new music video for “Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day” and will be dropping a new album on May 17th. And STEIGNYR is set to release their new album, “Echoes From The Elder Faith,” on June 14th via Demons Records.

