Sean Stewart, the 43-year-old son of music icon Rod Stewart, was recently seen celebrating the 4th of July with Julia Stambler, who is known for her past relationship with Charlie Sheen. The two were spotted at a beach house along with Sean’s dog, as seen in photos shared on his Instagram account. It seemed like a mature and enjoyable 4th of July for them.

In addition to their beach house celebration, paparazzi captured images of Sean and Julia having lunch together in Los Angeles, where they were even seen sharing a kiss. Julia was previously linked to Charlie Sheen in 2017 when she worked as a nanny for his teenage twin boys. However, their relationship ended later that year.

These sightings of Sean and Julia together come amidst rumors circulating about Sean’s marriage to Jody Weintraub coming to an end after just over a year. The couple had eloped in Las Vegas on Valentine’s Day in 2023, but reports suggest that they have been separated for several months now. Sources have mentioned that they started facing difficulties earlier this year, leading to frequent arguments over trivial matters.

It is interesting to note that Sean and Jody initially bonded over their mutual friend, Courtenay Semal, who played a role in reconnecting them over the years. Their shared understanding of coming from famous families seemed to have brought them closer. The couple got married shortly after obtaining their marriage license at the Little Church of the West, as revealed by an insider.

Despite their reported marital issues, it was highlighted that both Jody and Sean are individuals with strong family values. Sean, in particular, formed a special bond with Jody’s young son, Doc. They engage in various activities together, such as going to the beach, reading books, attending karate classes, and playing with Magna-Tiles. Their relationship was described as endearing and heartwarming by the insider.

As these rumors and sightings continue to make headlines, fans are left wondering about the future of Sean’s relationship with Jody and his newfound connection with Julia Stambler. The complexities of love, family, and fame intertwine in the lives of these individuals, creating a narrative that captivates the public eye. Stay tuned for more updates on this evolving story.