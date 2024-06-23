Sean Penn has recently denied allegations of abuse towards his ex-wife Madonna during their four-year marriage. In an interview with The New York Times, the Hollywood actor revealed that Madonna once called the police because she was concerned about guns in their house, leading to a dramatic confrontation with law enforcement. Despite the tumultuous nature of their relationship, Penn expressed his love for Madonna, emphasizing the importance of repairing friendships after divorce, especially when children are not involved.

The couple was married from 1985 to 1989, with Madonna filing for divorce in 1987 but later withdrawing the papers before filing again two years later. Throughout their marriage, there were reports of Penn physically assaulting Madonna, including allegations of hitting her with a baseball bat and keeping her tied to a chair for hours. However, Madonna vehemently denied these claims, stating that while they had heated arguments, Penn had never struck her or physically assaulted her.

Penn, who has been married three times and finalized his last divorce in April 2022, expressed relief at no longer being in a serious relationship. He mentioned that he is “thrilled every day” to be free from the constraints of marriage. This statement comes in the midst of rumors surrounding Madonna’s personal life, including her recent split from a toyboy boyfriend and speculation about her relationship with a British boxer.

Despite the challenges they faced during their marriage, both Sean Penn and Madonna have moved on to focus on their respective careers and personal lives. As they navigate life post-divorce, they continue to cherish the bond they share, reflecting on the lessons learned from their past relationship. While the media may continue to speculate about their past, both Penn and Madonna have chosen to focus on the present and future, embracing the freedom that comes with moving on from a turbulent chapter in their lives.