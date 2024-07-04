Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing legal trouble once again, this time in the form of a sex trafficking lawsuit. The 54-year-old music mogul has been accused by a woman named Adria English of being involved in a disturbing situation. According to English’s lawsuit, she alleges that Combs pressured her partner and another model to engage in sexual acts in exchange for a modeling opportunity with his Sean John brand. When they refused, English claims her partner was given a chance to work as a “go-go dancer” at one of Combs’ parties in the Hamptons in 2004.

English, who used the name Omunique during her time working for Combs, stated in the lawsuit that she was later expected to engage in sexual activities with party guests, including jeweler Jacob Arabov. She alleges that she was forced to have sexual intercourse with Arabov and was paid an additional $1,000 by Combs as a form of congratulations.

Furthermore, English claimed in the lawsuit that she was sexually assaulted by unnamed individuals and was repeatedly pressured to have sex with other party guests during her five years of working for Combs. In response to these serious allegations, Combs’ lawyer, Jonathan Davis, issued a statement denying the claims made by English. Davis emphasized that Combs has never engaged in any form of sexual assault or sex trafficking, and expressed confidence that the truth will prevail in court.

This lawsuit adds to the series of legal issues that Combs has faced recently. Towards the end of 2023, he was sued by his ex-partner Cassie Ventura for allegations of sexual and physical abuse, although they settled the case quickly. Early in 2024, more accusations from other individuals emerged against the founder of Bad Boy Records. In May, surveillance footage from 2016 was released showing Combs physically assaulting and dragging Ventura, leading to a public apology from the music producer on Instagram.

In light of these disturbing allegations, it is important to remember that help and support are available for those who have experienced sexual abuse or domestic violence. The National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) and the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 offer confidential support and resources for individuals in need. It is crucial to seek help and assistance in such situations to ensure healing, recovery, and safety.