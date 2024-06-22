Sean “Diddy” Combs recently made a significant move on his Instagram account by clearing his feed, leaving his 20 million followers wondering about his next steps. The Bad Boy Records founder removed all posts, including his apology to Cassie Ventura, following legal troubles he has been facing. Despite the clean-up, his bio still features a link to his Grammy-nominated album, “The Love Album: Off the Grid.”

Additionally, Diddy has been relatively inactive on social media, with his X profile untouched since February and his Threads account dormant since August 2023. The timing of this Instagram cleanse coincides with reports that he missed his twin daughters’ prom send-off and daughter Chance’s graduation, as he has been staying in Miami after his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in March.

The music mogul’s legal challenges began in November 2023 when Ventura accused him of rape and physical violence, leading to a lawsuit that was settled for $30 million the next day. Since then, Diddy has faced additional lawsuits, including a $30 million lawsuit from music producer Lil’ Rod and allegations of sexual assault from multiple individuals. The most recent lawsuit comes from former model April Lampros, who claims Diddy drugged and raped her during her time at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

Throughout these legal battles, Combs has maintained his innocence, consistently denying any wrongdoing through his lawyer. The decision to wipe his Instagram clean may be part of his strategy to lay low and navigate through these challenging times. As fans and followers speculate about his next move, Diddy’s actions on social media continue to be closely monitored for any hints about his future plans or responses to ongoing legal issues.