Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs found himself in hot water after allegedly threatening magazine editor Danyel Smith with death. The issue arose when Smith, who was editor-in-chief of ‘Vibe Magazine’ from 1997-1999, refused to show Combs the magazine covers before they were published, as it was against policy. Combs reportedly had a reputation for being difficult to work with and even showed up at the Vibe offices demanding to see the covers, leading Smith to be escorted home in a cab to avoid confrontation.

After refusing to comply with Combs’ demands, Smith received a disturbing phone call from the rapper in which he threatened to see her “dead in the trunk of a car.” Smith, not backing down, threatened legal action against Combs for his violent words. In response, Combs quickly faxed an apology to Smith, seemingly to avoid further escalation.

This incident involving Combs threatening Smith comes on the heels of other serious allegations against the music mogul. In March, Combs’ homes were raided by federal authorities in connection with alleged sexual trafficking charges. Numerous women have come forward accusing Combs of rape and sexual assault, with the most recent lawsuit accusing him of grooming young women for sexual favors in exchange for job opportunities.

One victim, Adria English, detailed how she and others were expected to engage in sexual acts with Combs in order to secure work. Despite initially refusing, English later agreed to work as a “go-go dancer” at one of Combs’ events, where she was allegedly coerced into flirting with guests and consuming substances against her will.

The disturbing allegations against Combs have cast a shadow over his reputation and career, with ongoing legal battles and federal investigations looming. The apology to Smith may be seen as an attempt to mitigate further damage, but the serious nature of the threats and allegations against him cannot be ignored. As more details emerge and more victims come forward, the full extent of Combs’ actions may be brought to light, and justice served for those affected.