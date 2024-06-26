Exciting news for fans of SEAL Team! Paramount+ has just announced the official premiere date and trailer for Season 7, which will also be the last season of the popular drama series. The new season is set to kick off on Sunday, August 11, and will be exclusively available for streaming on Paramount+.

Fans can look forward to the first two episodes of Season 7 being released on the premiere date, with new episodes airing every Sunday thereafter. Not only will the new season debut in the United States, but it will also be premiering on August 11 in Australia and Canada as well.

In Season 7, viewers can expect to see David Boreanaz reprising his role as Jason Hayes, the leader of the SEAL Team. Hayes will once again navigate the challenges of balancing his life as a single father with his duties as a warrior. Neil Brown Jr. will also return as Ray Perry, Hayes’ second-in-command, who faces the decision of whether or not to retire as his career comes to a close. A.J. Buckley will be back as Sonny Quinn, adjusting to the changing priorities of Ray and Jason, while Toni Trucks will play a key role in guiding the team through new global threats.

The upcoming season promises to deliver more action-packed episodes as the Bravo team wraps up the series with an exciting final chapter.

Behind the scenes, CBS Studios produces SEAL Team, with a team of talented producers including Mark Owen, Spencer Hudnut, Sarah Timberman, Christopher Chulack, and Carl Beverly. Boreanaz not only stars in the series but also serves as an executive producer, and has even directed some episodes of the show. Season 7 was filmed in Los Angeles and Columbia, with support from the Colombia Film Commission of Proimágenes Colombia.

For those who can’t wait for Season 7 to premiere, all six previous seasons of SEAL Team are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Are you eagerly anticipating the final season of SEAL Team? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Don’t forget to tune in to the Season 7 premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, August 11, and check back here regularly for more TV spoilers, news, and updates.