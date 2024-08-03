Neve Campbell is gearing up to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott once again in the upcoming Scream 7 movie. In an interview with ET’s Rachel Smith, Campbell revealed that the new installment will bring the focus back to the original character that fans have grown to love over the years.

While the previous films in the franchise explored a new generation of characters being terrorized by Ghostface, Campbell expressed her excitement about diving back into Sidney’s story. Drawing inspiration from Jamie Lee Curtis’ return to the Halloween franchise, Campbell sees this as an opportunity to revisit a character that has become iconic in the horror genre.

Despite not having seen the final script yet, Campbell shared her enthusiasm for the project and her love for the Scream movies. She acknowledged the passionate fan base that has supported the films for decades and expressed her eagerness to deliver a new installment that will excite and satisfy them.

Directed by Kevin Williamson, who has been involved in the franchise since the beginning, Scream 7 is set to begin production later this year. While Campbell is the only confirmed cast member so far, there is speculation about other legacy characters making a return, including Courteney Cox and Patrick Dempsey.

Campbell’s journey back to the Scream franchise was not without its challenges. After sitting out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, Campbell spoke out about feeling undervalued and underpaid. However, the studio responded to her concerns and made a proper offer for her return, a move that Campbell described as “satisfying” and empowering.

In addition to her work on Scream 7, Campbell is keeping busy with other projects, including a return to Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer and the promotion of her new documentary, Swan Song. The documentary follows the National Ballet of Canada’s production of Swan Lake and addresses issues of racism and sexism in the dance world, a topic that Campbell feels passionate about.

As she looks forward to reprising her role as Sidney Prescott and continuing her diverse career in the entertainment industry, Campbell remains grateful for the opportunities that have come her way and hopes to inspire others to stand up for themselves in the face of adversity. With her dedication to her craft and her willingness to speak out for what she believes in, Neve Campbell continues to be a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.