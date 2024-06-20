Scott Clifton, who plays Liam Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful, recently expressed his support for the return of Amber Moore, played by Adrienne Frantz, to the show. In an interview with Soaps.com, Clifton mentioned how he would love to see Amber come back and cause some trouble on the show.

Amber Moore is known for her manipulative and dramatic ways, which could definitely shake things up for Liam if she were to return. Clifton believes that Amber’s character brings a unique brand of chaos to the show, making fans wonder what she will do next.

Despite her on-screen persona, Adrienne Frantz is described as a kind soul by Clifton. In fact, Clifton and Frantz often see each other since their children go to the same school, allowing them to catch up and chat.

With Liam’s love life constantly in flux between Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester, some fans are looking forward to a new love interest for the character. Amber Moore’s return could provide a fresh story direction for Liam, offering a break from the back and forth between Hope and Steffy.

While it’s possible that Liam may reunite with Steffy in the future, especially with a potential romance brewing between Hope and Finn, Amber’s return could introduce a whole new dynamic to Liam’s storyline.

As The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint at upcoming life changes for Liam, it remains to be seen how things will unfold for his character. Regardless, fans can look forward to some exciting developments in the coming months.

Stay tuned for more updates on Liam’s journey and other hot spoilers from The Bold and the Beautiful by keeping up with CDL as your go-to source for all things B&B.