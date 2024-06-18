Scooter Braun, one of the biggest names in music management, has officially announced his retirement from managing some of the industry’s top stars. This decision comes as Braun looks to focus on his role as CEO of Hybe America and spend more time with his children. The news, shared on social media, marks the end of a chapter for Braun after over 20 years in the music management business.

Last year, there were reports of Braun’s firm, SB Projects, parting ways with artists like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Idina Menzel. According to Braun, the decision to retire as a music manager had been in the works for at least two years and was solidified by a conversation with a client who expressed a desire to explore new opportunities. Braun saw this as a sign to make a change.

Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings, merged with HYBE, home of BTS, in 2021, leading to Braun becoming the sole CEO of the American division. Balancing his work life with personal challenges, including his divorce in 2021, has been difficult for Braun. Reflecting on his career, he acknowledged the sacrifices he made but realized that he wanted to prioritize his children moving forward.

Looking ahead, Braun expressed excitement about growing Hybe and investing in new talent as CEO. He also took a moment to appreciate the success of artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, whom he managed from the early stages of their careers. Braun’s firm will now be led by Allison Kaye and Jennifer McDaniels, whom he praised as powerful women who will take the business to new heights.

In a past interview, Braun discussed a moment when Ariana Grande appeared to have fired him as her manager. Despite the challenging situation, Braun remained quiet and allowed their actions to speak for themselves. This incident ultimately strengthened their relationship, which proved crucial when tragedy struck at Grande’s concert in Manchester in 2017.

Reflecting on the experience, Braun shared that being fired taught him valuable lessons and made him a better manager. He emphasized the importance of doing things for the right reasons, even if it means facing challenges along the way. Braun’s journey in the music industry has been filled with ups and downs, but he remains grateful for the opportunities and experiences he has had.

As he transitions into his new role at Hybe, Braun looks forward to supporting new talent and continuing to be a part of the music industry in a different capacity. The legacy he leaves behind as a music manager will be remembered, and his impact on the careers of artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande will be cherished for years to come.