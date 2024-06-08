Schlag den Star Chaos: Elton’s Exit Leads to Disastrous Show

The latest episode of “Schlag den Star” will be remembered for all the wrong reasons, as chaos ensued without Elton. From a participant dropping out to issues with equipment and a change in host after 14 years, the show was a rollercoaster of mishaps.

The 85th edition of “Schlag den Star” was set to be anything but normal. With the Champions League final causing a shift from the usual Saturday slot to Sunday evening on June 2nd, the stage was already set for a different kind of show. Additionally, Matthias Opdenhövel made a comeback after 14 years, taking over the hosting duties from Elton.

Participants Markus Babbel and Mehmet Scholl also had a memorable evening, albeit not for the right reasons. Both struggled during the quiz rounds, with Scholl having to be replaced due to an injury sustained during the show.

But even before his injury, Scholl was not performing at his best, failing to score a single point in the Bundesliga mascot quiz. His opponent, Babbel, also struggled to identify the mascots, leading to some light-hearted banter from Opdenhövel.

As the games progressed, it became evident that Scholl could not continue, prompting his replacement by Thomas Helmer. However, the mishaps continued with Helmer, as the “Hot Rod” car race saw multiple breakdowns and the “Magnet Chains” game faced issues with the chains being too short.

The chaos culminated in the “Pickleball” game, where Babbel had to quit due to thigh pain. Despite this, he emerged victorious, claiming the €100,000 prize money.

The most significant change, however, was the departure of Elton as the host after 23 years. Opdenhövel stepped in, leading to a public spat between Elton and ProSieben.

Elton, despite watching the first episode without him, couldn’t resist a jab at the show’s performance, indicating his mixed feelings about the change. The audience’s reaction to the new host was also divided, with social media buzzing with criticism.

As the fallout from Elton’s exit continues, “Schlag den Star” fans are left wondering about the future of the show without its longtime host.