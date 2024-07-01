NuFace, a well-known brand for its microcurrent skincare devices, introduced the NuFace Mini+ a couple of summers ago. This compact and portable device offers the same great experience as the brand’s original Trinity device but with added customization features. Currently, there is a special offer on the NuFace Mini+ as part of the brand’s Friends & Family Sale, where you can save over $100. The starter kit includes everything you need to improve your skin and enhance facial contours, such as the Aqua Gel Activator, Silk Crème Activator, a Clean Sweep Applicator Brush, and the NuFace Mini+ itself. By using the code SUMMER25, you can get all of this for under $200 until Friday, July 5.

The NuFace Mini+ stands out because it incorporates NuFace’s app-exclusive 3-Depth Technology, allowing you to personalize treatments for your skin and muscles while on the go. This smart microcurrent skincare routine gradually gives your face a more toned and contoured appearance. The device offers three different modes: “skin-tightening mode” to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, “instant-lift mode” to lift and contour jawlines, and “pro-toning mode” for long-term muscle toning. You can use these modes as frequently or infrequently as you like, all at the touch of a button.

Celebrities like Nicola Coughlan, Hailey Bieber, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid are big fans of NuFace’s innovative facial device, which provides users with a quick at-home facelift in just five minutes. This non-invasive tool uses electrical microcurrent technology to stimulate the skin, tone facial muscles, and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, NuFace’s smart app can be connected to your smartphone, giving you access to virtual aestheticians who offer personalized skincare routines. This app makes it easy to achieve spa-quality results from the comfort of your own home.

Aside from the NuFace Mini+, there are other deals available on the brand's facial toning devices and skincare sets, where you can save 25% on select items.