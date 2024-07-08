Charlotte Tilbury, a well-known beauty brand loved by celebrities like Penelope Cruz and Kate Moss, is currently offering up to 40% off on their best-selling makeup and skincare kits until July 23. This is a great opportunity to snag some of their iconic products at a discounted price.

Some of the products included in the sale are the Hollywood Flawless Filter glow booster, Pillow Talk lipstick, and luxury skincare sets. These products are favorites among celebrities and editors alike, making them a must-have in any beauty collection.

In addition to the individual products, Charlotte Tilbury is also offering exclusive bundles that provide even more savings. From foundation to eyeshadow palettes to moisturizers, there is something for everyone in this summer sale.

Due to the popularity of Charlotte Tilbury products, items tend to sell out quickly. So, be sure to take advantage of this sale before it’s too late. Don’t miss out on the chance to save big on high-quality beauty products from a brand that is trusted by some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Whether you’re looking to recreate a timeless celebrity look or simply want to treat yourself to some luxury skincare, the Charlotte Tilbury Summer Sale has you covered. Shop now and enjoy the savings on these must-have beauty kits.