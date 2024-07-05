General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Monday, July 8, reveal that Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) will announce his run for Congress at the Quartermaine picnic. He will express his gratitude to the people who have supported him and will be looking forward to starting a successful political career.

Meanwhile, Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) will sneak away from the crowd to vent to Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) about Drew’s sudden career change. She will express her concerns about how the campaign will impact her daughter, Scout Cain (Cosette Abinante).

At the same time, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) will be questioned about her support for Heather Webber (Alley Mills) and the possibility of her being released. Laura will defend her stance by saying that she trusts the opinions of the experts, but Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) will not be pleased with her decision to help someone who has caused so much harm.

James West (Gary James Fuller) will have a heart-to-heart conversation with Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), which may lead to Cody confessing something significant. This conversation might push Cody to reveal the truth about their relationship to Mac Scorpio (John J. York).

Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) will express her displeasure with a particular guest at the event, questioning why they were invited. It remains to be seen who this guest is and why Tracy is so unhappy about their presence.

On the other hand, Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) will have a private conversation with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). During this discussion, Nina may confess her complicated feelings for Drew and the secrets she has been keeping from Willow.

Sasha will caution Nina that keeping such secrets can only lead to disaster, especially since she has not been honest with Willow. Meanwhile, Willow will make an impulsive decision that will shake things up on Monday’s episode. It is unclear what this decision will be, but it could have significant repercussions.

As the drama unfolds, Sasha will witness a scandalous scene on Tuesday, which will further complicate matters. Stay tuned for more updates on the twists and turns happening on General Hospital. For the latest spoilers, predictions, news, and updates, be sure to follow CDL for all your GH needs.