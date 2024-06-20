Sasha Keable turned heads at the V&A’s annual summer bash in London with her stunning fashion choice. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter, known for her work with Disclosure, donned a sheer blue maxi dress that left little to the imagination. Going braless, Sasha confidently showcased her figure in the revealing ensemble, with a daring cutout at the back and intricate corset detailing in the front.

In addition to her bold fashion statement, Sasha paired the dress with striking scarlet red platform heels and accessorized with eye-catching red coral earrings and a deep red lip. Her latest single, “Hold Up,” was recently released, marking her return with excitement and anticipation among her fans.

Among the star-studded guests at the event were supermodel Naomi Campbell and actress Elizabeth Hurley, both making grand entrances in their own jaw-dropping outfits. Naomi stunned in a white BOSS gown with a plunging neckline, while Elizabeth opted for a silky gown with a vibrant print that accentuated her curves.

The evening celebrated the opening of the NAOMI: In Fashion exhibition, honoring Naomi Campbell’s iconic career in the fashion industry. The event was a glamorous affair, with guests showcasing their unique styles and making bold fashion statements.

Sasha Keable’s daring choice of attire at the V&A Summer Party not only turned heads but also solidified her reputation as a fashion-forward artist unafraid to push boundaries. As she continues to make waves in the music industry, her fashion sense and confidence on display at the event are sure to leave a lasting impression on fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.