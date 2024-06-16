Sarah Hyland recently expressed her interest in a potential Modern Family reboot during an interview at the 2024 Drama Desk Awards in New York City. The 33-year-old actress, who portrayed Haley Dunphy for all 11 seasons of the popular sitcom, revealed that she would like to see a script first before committing to a reboot.

Hyland shared her eagerness to explore Haley’s character development, particularly focusing on her career comeback and creative endeavors. She emphasized the importance of showcasing Haley’s growth as both a mother and a professional, drawing inspiration from the character of Claire Dunphy.

The actress’s enthusiasm for a Modern Family reboot was reignited after her former co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, shared photos of the Dunphy family home set on social media in May. Hyland’s fondness for the show and its cast was evident as she expressed her love for the ensemble and her desire to reunite with them on screen.

In addition to her willingness to revisit the world of Modern Family, Hyland reminisced about a recent cast reunion organized by Sofía Vergara in November 2023. The reunion brought together the main cast members, creating a nostalgic and heartwarming moment for the actors and fans alike.

Hyland’s openness to a potential reboot of Modern Family reflects her deep connection to the show and its characters. As fans eagerly await news of a revival, the actress’s insights into Haley Dunphy’s future offer a glimpse into the creative possibilities that could unfold in a new chapter of the beloved sitcom.