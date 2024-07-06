Sarah Herron, known for her appearances on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, recently shared some heartwarming news with her followers on Instagram. After experiencing a devastating loss with the death of her son Oliver, who was born extremely premature and passed away shortly after birth, Sarah and her husband Dylan Brown have welcomed twin daughters, Everette Rae and Colette Rose, affectionately called Evy and Coco.

The twins arrived two months early, surprising everyone with their early arrival. Sarah posted videos of herself and Dylan holding their newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit, expressing gratitude for their care team and asking for prayers for their tiny warriors. She shared that they have a long road ahead of them in the NICU, filled with twists and turns, but the girls are fighters and are getting stronger every day.

In a touching post, Sarah reflected on the bittersweet experience of welcoming her daughters after the loss of Oliver. She shared her thoughts about how her daughters will know about their older brother and the love that their parents have for him. Sarah expressed the surreal feeling of wondering if the twins will resemble Oliver and how he will always have a place in their home and hearts.

The Colorado advertising executive had announced her pregnancy in January, less than two weeks before the first anniversary of Oliver’s passing. Sarah, who had struggled with infertility and underwent IVF to conceive her babies, has been open about her journey on social media, often paying tribute to Oliver and sharing her feelings with her followers.

As Sarah and Dylan navigate the challenges of the NICU and adjust to life with their premature twins, they are grateful for the outpouring of support and prayers from their fans and followers. The couple is focused on helping their daughters grow stronger each day and are cherishing every moment with their little miracles.

Through their story, Sarah and Dylan are raising awareness about the complexities of pregnancy and infant loss, while also celebrating the joy of welcoming new life into the world. Their resilience, strength, and unwavering love for their children serve as an inspiration to many who may be facing similar challenges and struggles.

In the midst of sorrow and loss, Sarah Herron’s journey is a testament to the power of love, hope, and the enduring bonds that connect us all. Her story reminds us that even in the darkest moments, there is always light and the possibility of new beginnings.