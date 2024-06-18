Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew continue to maintain a close relationship despite their divorce in 1996. In a recent interview, Sarah expressed that they are very happy living together at the Royal Lodge and have no plans to remarry. The bond between the former couple has been attributed to their love for their daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Biographer Andrew Lownie suggested that Sarah benefits from her connection to the royal family by living at the Royal Lodge for free and enjoying the privileges of having staff and cooks. Ingrid Seward, a royal expert, speculated that Queen Elizabeth plays a role in supporting the dynamic between Sarah and Andrew.

Despite Andrew losing his HRH status, the couple still attends royal engagements together, showing a united front for their family. There has been speculation about whether they will remarry, but both Sarah and experts like Victoria Arbiter believe that their current situation suits them well.

In light of the recent unsealing of documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s case, where Andrew was implicated, Sarah has been seen supporting him in his time of need. Despite not being married, she has been by his side, providing him with support and assistance.

Overall, the relationship between Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew continues to be a subject of interest for royal watchers, with their dedication to their family and each other remaining strong. Their unique dynamic as a divorced couple living together showcases a bond that goes beyond traditional expectations.