Sara Sálamo and Isco Alarcón Tie the Knot in Secret Ceremony: Actress Stuns in Sneakers with Beautiful Dress

Tatiana Arús reveals on the set of Aruser@s the weddings of two well-known footballers: Isco Alarcón and Iñaki Williams. The first has married actress Sara Sálamo in a beautiful secret ceremony. “We knew they had gotten engaged in November, but we didn’t know they had already had the ceremony with their family and close friends,” explains Tatiana Arús, highlighting that Sálamo chose a dress from Rosa Clará for the occasion. “The actress even wore two different dresses,” details the collaborator on the set of Aruser@s, where they emphasize how the now-married couple managed to keep the secret until now. “After seven years of relationship, three children, and four dogs, they are now married,” says Tatiana Arús, noting that Sara Sálamo paired her beautiful dresses with sneakers, “as is customary” at the events she attends.

On the other hand, Iñaki Williams has married his girlfriend, Patricia Morales, at the Basilica of Begoña in Bilbao. “The couple gave it their all dancing to the rhythm of a well-known band that has performed at weddings as high-profile as Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva’s,” highlights Tatiana Arús, stating that “the pair showed a strong bond” and opened the dance with African rhythms. You can see the images of the two weddings in the main video of this news.