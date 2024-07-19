Sara Martins has taken on a completely new look for her upcoming role in the Amazon Prime Video series, Those About to Die. Known for her curly hair in Death in Paradise, Sara now sports long dreadlocks for her character, Cala, in this historical drama set in Ancient Rome. The series, directed by Roland Emmerich, features a star-studded cast including Anthony Hopkins and Iwan Rheon.

In this intense and action-packed role, Sara portrays Cala, a mother fighting for survival in one of the most brutal eras in history. Despite the stark contrast in appearance from her previous role, Sara shared that there are similarities between Cala and her character Camille Bordey from Death in Paradise. Both characters are strong, intelligent, and adaptable, albeit in very different circumstances.

While fans may be eager to see Sara return as Camille in Death in Paradise, she mentioned that there are currently no plans for her to reprise the role. However, she did not rule out the possibility of a future appearance. In the meantime, viewers can look forward to seeing Sara in her new role as Cala when Those About to Die premieres on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.

The series promises to offer a fresh perspective on Ancient Rome, with stunning period-accurate costumes and a gripping storyline. Viewers can expect to see Sara in a whole new light as she embarks on a dangerous quest in this epic historical drama. As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Those About to Die, they can also catch up on Death in Paradise on BBC iPlayer.

With her transformative performance in this new series, Sara Martins continues to showcase her versatility as an actress and captivate audiences with her portrayal of strong and compelling characters. As she delves into the world of Ancient Rome, viewers can witness her talent and dedication to bringing Cala’s story to life on screen. Stay tuned for the premiere of Those About to Die on Amazon Prime Video and witness Sara’s dramatic transformation in this thrilling historical drama.