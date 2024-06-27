Sara Cox, a BBC Radio 2 star, has been in the spotlight since her debut on The Girly Show in 1996. She recently shared about her unexpected friendship with Fiona Bruce, known for her role on Antiques Roadshow. Despite their different TV genres, the two bonded over their love of horses. Sara, who recently bought a horse named Nelly, enjoys riding with Fiona and her group of horsey pals.

Their friendship may come as a surprise to some, given Sara’s past as one of the so-called “ladettes” of the 1990s. She expressed her dislike for the term and emphasized the importance of having a strong circle of female friends who understand her. Sara, who takes her career seriously, has become more ambitious and focused over the years.

As Sara approaches her 50th birthday, she remains grateful for life and the opportunity to grow older. She celebrated her 49th birthday with a big party and values each year as a gift. The full interview with Sara can be found in the August 2024 issue of Good Housekeeping magazine.

In addition to her friendship with Fiona Bruce, Sara’s journey in the entertainment industry and her evolution as a professional can serve as inspiration to many. Despite facing challenges and stereotypes, Sara has stayed true to herself and worked hard to achieve her goals. Her story highlights the importance of perseverance, strong friendships, and embracing each moment with gratitude. Sara’s positive outlook on life and aging can remind readers to appreciate the present and look forward to the future with optimism and joy.