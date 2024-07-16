BBC Radio DJ Sara Cox recently reflected on a controversial interview she conducted with Sacha Baron Cohen, known for his character Ali G, back in 2002. The interview took a turn when Baron Cohen made offensive comments and used expletives live on air, leaving Sara, who was 27 at the time, feeling unprepared and out of control.

In a recent podcast episode of How to Fail with Elizabeth Day, Sara admitted that mistakes were made during the interview and lessons have been learned. She mentioned that they were too trusting of Baron Cohen, who provided them with questions and scripted answers for his character. Looking back, Sara acknowledged that the interview should not have been allowed to happen in the way it did, and it was a learning experience for her.

The aftermath of the interview saw Sara apologizing on-air and facing backlash in the media, with headlines putting the blame entirely on her. Despite feeling sick and out of control when hearing the interview again in recent years, Sara expressed that it was a tough experience that left a lasting impact on her.

The BBC issued an apology for the incident, stating that they take offense caused to listeners seriously and that they would review their content guidelines to prevent similar incidents in the future. Sacha Baron Cohen did not comment on the situation.

Reflecting on the interview, Sara highlighted the need for caution and preparedness when dealing with controversial characters like Baron Cohen. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges that come with live broadcasting and the importance of maintaining control in such situations.

In light of Sara’s experience, it raises questions about the role of media personalities in handling unexpected and challenging interviews, as well as the responsibility of guests to adhere to content guidelines. The incident serves as a cautionary tale for broadcasters and journalists to approach interviews with caution and preparedness to avoid similar controversies in the future.