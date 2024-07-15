Samantha Faiers and her partner Paul were recently spotted sharing a passionate kiss on their holiday. The reality star was dressed in a stunning see-through white mesh dress while Paul opted for a smart casual look. The couple, who have three children together, seemed very much in love during their Mallorca getaway.

In an Instagram post, Samantha referred to the sweet moment as “Kisses & Edwards delicious pizza for lunch.” This public display of affection comes after the revelation that Samantha and Paul have not shared a bed alone in seven years. Their sleeping arrangements involve their children sharing their room, while Samantha and their youngest child, Edward, sleep in a separate room.

Samantha explained that they have been sharing a bed with their children since they were born, and the habit has stuck. Despite the unconventional sleeping situation, Samantha admitted that there are some benefits to sleeping apart from Paul. She mentioned that Paul is a night owl who likes to watch TV with football highlights on while she prefers to get an early night.

This insight into Samantha and Paul’s relationship sheds light on the different ways couples can navigate their sleeping arrangements, especially after having children. It also shows that every relationship is unique, and what works for one couple may not work for another. The key is finding a solution that works for both partners and ensures that everyone gets a good night’s sleep.

The couple’s holiday photos captured a beautiful moment of connection and affection, reminding us that love comes in many forms. Despite their unconventional sleeping arrangements, Samantha and Paul seem to have found a balance that works for their family. This glimpse into their lives offers a refreshing perspective on modern relationships and parenting dynamics.