Fans of Sam Thompson are speculating that his girlfriend, Zara McDermott, might have moved out of their shared home. The couple, who have been facing some challenges in their relationship, are reportedly having difficult conversations about their future. Zara’s absence from some recent family photos shared by Sam’s sister, Louise, has only added fuel to the breakup rumors.

According to sources, Zara recently packed her bags and moved back in with her parents following a heated argument with Sam. The situation escalated when Zara was seen in tears outside an awards event in London, being comforted by Pete Wicks. However, Sam later clarified on his podcast that he was upset due to receiving some bad news, not because of the relationship issues.

Despite the rocky patch in their relationship, Sam and Zara were spotted filming together in Chelsea, their hometown, leading to speculation that they are trying to work things out. A close source revealed that the couple has been struggling to spend quality time together due to their busy work schedules, which has taken a toll on their relationship.

Their relationship has had its ups and downs since they first started dating in May 2019, with publicized conflicts and reconciliations along the way. From appearing on reality TV shows together to dealing with cheating rumors, Sam and Zara’s journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions.

As they navigate through this latest rough patch, fans are hopeful that Sam and Zara will be able to overcome their differences and strengthen their bond. Despite the challenges they face, both individuals have expressed a desire to make things work and move forward together. Only time will tell if their love story will have a happy ending or if they will go their separate ways.