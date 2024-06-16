The release of the Saltburn soundtrack on limited edition translucent vinyl has garnered significant attention, especially due to the iconic bathtub scene in the movie. The vinyl edition, released by Blood Records and Bad World, pays homage to this bizarre moment with unique features like ‘bath water’ and a silver plughole on the cover.

The film itself revolves around the complex relationship between Oliver Quick and Felix Catton, played by Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi respectively. Oliver, a struggling Oxford student, becomes infatuated with his wealthy friend Felix, leading to a series of events filled with eccentricity, partying, and chaos.

One of the standout aspects of the soundtrack is the selection of songs, including classics like Murder On The Dancefloor, Mr. Brightside, and Loneliness. These tracks add depth and emotion to the already intense storyline of Saltburn.

In a revealing interview with Entertainment Weekly, Barry Keoghan discussed the challenging nude scene in the film, emphasizing the importance of embracing full confidence and ownership of the character. Despite initial discomfort, Barry’s dedication to the role shone through, with multiple takes to capture the essence of the scene.

The controversial and thought-provoking nature of Saltburn has sparked discussions among viewers, with its unexpected twists and dark themes leaving a lasting impact. The film’s exploration of obsession, betrayal, and revenge is brought to life through compelling performances and a compelling soundtrack.

As audiences delve deeper into the world of Saltburn, they are confronted with a story that blurs the lines between reality and fiction, challenging perceptions and leaving a lasting impression. The vinyl release of the soundtrack serves as a tangible connection to the film’s powerful narrative, inviting fans to immerse themselves in the haunting melodies and captivating themes of Saltburn.