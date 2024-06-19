Salma Hayek turned heads in a stunning, form-fitting dress at a prestigious fashion event in London this week. Despite being 57 years old, the actress looked incredibly youthful and radiant as she arrived at the Fashion Trust Arabia dinner. Her curve-hugging red dress and sky-high platform heels accentuated her figure, with every detail of her outfit highlighted by onlookers and fans alike.

The photos of Salma in her jaw-dropping ensemble quickly made the rounds on social media, with her Instagram post garnering over 100,000 likes in just under an hour. The actress exuded confidence and elegance in her red Gucci purse and crocodile-skin leather jacket, adding a touch of glamour to her already show-stopping look.

Salma’s choice of Gucci accessories was not only a fashion statement but also a nod to her husband François-Henri Pinault’s ownership of the luxury brand through the Kering group. Her flawless makeup, accentuating her deep brown eyes and radiant complexion, further enhanced her natural beauty and timeless appeal.

Fans and followers on Instagram couldn’t help but gush over Salma’s ageless beauty, with many praising her for “aging like a fine wine” and being one of the most beautiful women in the world. The actress herself expressed gratitude for being invited to the event, thanking Fashion Trust Arabia for the opportunity to celebrate the industry’s talent and creativity.

In a previous Instagram post from December 2023, Salma shared a photo from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala, where she radiated elegance in a white silk dress. With her net worth estimated at $200 million, it’s clear that Salma’s impeccable sense of style and fashion choices will continue to dazzle and inspire her fans.

As Salma Hayek continues to captivate audiences with her timeless beauty and impeccable fashion sense, it’s evident that she is not only a talented actress but also a style icon in her own right. Her ability to embrace her curves and exude confidence in every outfit she wears serves as a reminder that true beauty knows no age and transcends time.