Salma Hayek just lit up Instagram with a stunning Fourth of July photo that she originally shared back in 1999. In the picture, she exudes Lady Liberty vibes in a beautiful column dress, complete with a seven-point crown headpiece and a miniature Statue of Liberty. The actress, who turned 57, received high praise from model Carmen Electra, who called her “bad*ss,” and fans commented that she looked like the embodiment of the Fourth of July.

In addition to this patriotic post, Salma has been making headlines with her age-defying looks, especially as she approaches 60. Recently, she wowed in a strapless, crystal-embellished gown during a pre-opening dinner at the 60th Venice Biennale. The actress continues to showcase her stunning figure and fashion sense, proving that she can rock any look with confidence.

Despite her current success, Salma revealed that she faced challenges in Hollywood early in her career due to her Mexican heritage. She shared an experience where she was denied lead roles in comedies because studios were hesitant to cast a Mexican actress. However, Salma’s talent and determination have propelled her to become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, breaking barriers and inspiring others along the way.

Salma’s journey from facing discrimination to becoming a celebrated actress and fashion icon is a testament to her resilience and perseverance. As she continues to shine both on and off the screen, Salma Hayek serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors and individuals facing similar obstacles in pursuit of their dreams. Her dedication to her craft and her unwavering spirit have solidified her status as a trailblazer in the entertainment world, leaving a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.