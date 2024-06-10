Who Are The Godparents of Neymar and Bruna Biancardi’s Daughter? Exclusive Details Revealed!

The baptism of Mavie, daughter of Neymar and Bruna Biancardi, took place this Saturday (8) in São Paulo. Have you ever wondered who the godparents of Neymar and Bruna Biancardi’s daughter are? The ceremony was held at the Basílica Nossa Senhora do Rosário de Fátima in Cotia (SP) when the little one turned 8 months old.

The honor of being godparents fell upon Hanna Carvalho and Leo Venditto, who were carefully chosen for the role. But who exactly are Leo Venditto and Hanna Carvalho? Leo Venditto is a mutual friend of Neymar and Bruna, responsible for introducing them to each other. He is a businessman who often attends social events at the football star’s house. Last year, he expressed his joy at being invited to be the godfather of the little one, promising to care for her deeply. Hanna Carvalho, on the other hand, is Bruna Biancardi’s best friend and works in marketing and communications. The bond between the two is so strong that Mavie’s baptism was celebrated alongside the baptism of Marina, Biancardi’s friend’s daughter, with Hanna also becoming a godmother to the little one.

The festivities were held in São Paulo, where Biancardi proudly showcased the intricate details of the outfits worn by Mavie during the ceremony. The first dress, chosen for the sacrament, was crafted from fine fabric with natural threads, cotton fillet, renaissance lace, and rococo embroidery in silk linen. Biancardi also displayed the candle, a Catholic baptism tradition, as well as other items like headbands, scarves, and accessories. She explained the decision to have two outfits, ensuring that Mavie would remain comfortable and presentable for guests post-ceremony.

The event was captured on video, offering a glimpse into the beautiful baptism of Mavie, Neymar’s daughter.