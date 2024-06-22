TOWIE star Saffron Lempriere recently turned heads as she revealed her curves while undergoing a body sculpting treatment at The Avenue Clinic in Epping. Known for her glamorous appearance, Saffron shared some behind-the-scenes snaps with her fans on social media, showcasing her fresh glow and confidence.

The Avenue Clinic offers a variety of beauty treatments for celebrities, ranging from lash extensions to glycolic acid peel facials. During her visit, Saffron opted for a wood therapy session, which targets fat and cellulite in the bum and thighs while promoting metabolism and blood circulation to tone muscles.

In the photos, Saffron can be seen taking selfies as a practitioner uses a ridged wooden roller on her legs and bum. Following the wood therapy session, she received a hydra back and booty treatment to hydrate the skin and remove impurities, leaving her looking fantastic in a white thong.

Sporting a messy ponytail held together with a bright blue scrunchie, Saffron exuded confidence as she underwent the treatment. However, her time on TOWIE has not been without drama, as she recently found herself in a feud with some of her co-stars during the filming of season 33.

In a recent interview with the Sun, Saffron revealed that she had a falling out with her co-star Junaid, whom she described as having hurt her. Despite their former friendship, Saffron and Junaid have stopped speaking, and attempts at reconciliation have been unsuccessful thus far.

Saffron mentioned that Junaid is struggling and trying to mend relationships with others, hinting at the tension and conflicts that viewers can expect to see unfold on the upcoming season of TOWIE. The drama and disagreements between the cast members promise to keep fans on the edge of their seats as they tune in to witness the explosive scenes yet to come.

Overall, Saffron’s revealing beauty treatment session and ongoing conflicts with her co-stars add an exciting twist to the world of reality TV, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next episodes of The Only Way is Essex. Stay tuned for more updates on Saffron Lempriere and the rest of the TOWIE cast as the drama continues to unfold.