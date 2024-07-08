Sabrina Carpenter has been making waves in 2024 with her hit song “Please Please Please,” which recently secured the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This achievement comes after a series of successful events and releases that have kept the singer busy and in the spotlight.

Since the release of her song “Espresso,” which she dropped on April 10, Carpenter’s schedule has been jam-packed with various commitments and performances. She made her Coachella debut on April 12 and 19, where she wowed audiences with a mix of old and new tracks, including “Feather” and “Nonsense.”

Following her Coachella performances, Carpenter attended the Met Gala for the first time on May 6, stunning in a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown. She also landed a campaign with Marc Jacobs and celebrated her 25th birthday in style.

The singer continued to make waves with her performances on Saturday Night Live, BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Luton, and Capital’s Summertime Ball in London. She also announced her upcoming album, “Short n’ Sweet,” set to be released on August 23.

Carpenter’s busy schedule also included the release of her second single, “Please Please Please,” which was accompanied by a music video featuring her boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan. She performed the song at the Governors Ball Music Festival and celebrated the release with a limited edition espresso ice cream collaboration with Van Leeuwen.

In addition to her music career, Carpenter made her runway debut at the Vogue World presentation during Paris Fashion Week, further solidifying her status as a multi-talented artist. She also announced her upcoming North American tour in support of her album, which will feature support from artists like Amaarae and Declan McKenna.

Overall, Sabrina Carpenter’s rise to the top of the charts is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft. With a busy schedule filled with performances, collaborations, and exciting announcements, Carpenter shows no signs of slowing down as she continues to captivate audiences around the world.